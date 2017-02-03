Ancient Shativank Monastery on the verge of collapse, culture ministry to take action

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. The Shativank Monastery complex, located in Vayots Dzor, is on the verge of collapse. Parts of the roof are dangerously deteriorated, while slabs of the cover have collapsed and moved. The monastery is considered a pilgrimage site.

Tigran Khudoyan, head of the Shatin community, told ARMENPRESS they have addressed state officials over the issue, but no one responded.

“This historic monument, which is exclusive with its structure, is disintegrating and losing its essential part”, he said.

Arev Samuelyan, deputy minister of culture, said a monitoring was conducted in the monastery in 2009, and the Shativank monastery is under the spotlight of responsible agencies.

“The Culture Ministry carries out yearly monitoring activities at historic-cultural monument sites, and as a result a list of valuable and endangered monuments is formed. Financial resources are planned under the budget for elaborating a research-design document on the restoration of the monument”, she said.

The deputy minister said budgetary allocations are scarce, and it is not possible to restore all monuments at once. “It can be done only as result of long-term programs, although we will definitely deal with this one as soon as possible”, she said.

Shativank is located 4km east from Shatin village. According to St. Orbelian, the monastery was built in 929 during the reign of Bagratuni Abas I.