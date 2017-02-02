World Cancer Day: Statistics and situation in Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. February 4 is World Cancer Day, when people around the world unite in the fight against cancer.

ARMENPRESS had an interview with Tsaghik Vardanyan, head of the Medical Service Policy department of the healthcare ministry of Armenia regarding the cancer statistics and overall situation in the country.

Asked about the statistics, the healthcare official said a tendency of stability is seen. “Last year 8372 people were diagnosed with cancer. And overall, 40862 people were under clinical supervision for cancerous diseases as of year-end 2015. According to the same year’s data, 6069 people died from cancer. I have to say, these numbers don’t differ much from 2014. Overall, we see stability”, she said.

She said cancerous diseases are 2nd in both mortality and disease indicators. “The numbers are concentrated in the 40-60 year old groups, but we see that young people are also being affected, which is directly linked with risk factors, tobacco, alcohol, obesity”, she said.

Vardanyan said the healthcare ministry has planned specific anti-smoking programs. Among others, actions will be taken to separate smoking and non smoking areas in public locations.

The healthcare ministry takes actions in the prevention of cancer as well. Cancer tests are part of all screening programs.

“As you know, the screening program which is implemented with the assistance of the World Bank relates to testing women for cervical cancer and men for prostate cancer. I think this program will be continuous”, she said.

“There are some diagnostic services, which are not yet available in Armenia, and in many cases the patients need to go abroad. The creation of the Oncology Center is aimed at solving this issue. It is already underway”, she added.

The full interview is available in Armenia.