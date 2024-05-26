Armenian premier visits the NSS Border Guard outpost stationed in Baghanis section

YEREVAN, 25 MAY, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday visited the NSS Border Guard outpost stationed in Baghanis section of the region of Tavush, the PM said on Facebook.

Nikol Pashinyan welcomed the border guards of the National Security Service and thanked them for their service.

The Prime Minister was reported that no violations were found on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, no incidents and accidents occurred.

The PM was informed that three new border posts should be built in the Baghanis section.