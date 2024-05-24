Nine killed in Mexico stage collapse at campaign event

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. Nine people died on Wednesday evening in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon after a stage collapsed at a campaign event for the Citizens' Movement party, Reuters reports, citing the state's governor.

Around 50 people were also injured, Nuevo Leon Governor Samuel Garcia said on social media, while the director of Mexico's social security institute reported that dozens were being treated at local clinics. The victims were eight adults and one child.

Jorge Alvarez Maynez, the presidential candidate for the centrist Citizens' Movement party, said a gust of wind caused the stage to collapse at the event in the city of San Pedro Garza Garcia, the report adds.

Alvarez Maynez, who returned to the scene of the accident after being cleared at a local hospital, said he was suspending campaign activities and that he hoped authorities investigate what occurred, requesting transparency in the process.

Governor Garcia warned residents to stay indoors amid strong thunderstorms in the area.