At least two CSTO member countries participated in preparing for 44-day war against us – Armenian Premier

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced that at least two CSTO member countries participated in preparing for the 44-day war against the ally Armenia.



Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this during the question-and-answer session with the government, at the National Assembly of Armenia on Tuesday, referring to the pro-Azerbaijani statement of the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, which he made during the meeting with the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, in Shushi.



"I know that at least two CSTO member countries participated in preparing for war against us. These countries may have created an illusion that they wanted to help us or that they allegedly helped us. However, I also want to say that the war was not even about Nagorno-Karabakh, because I showed in the Investigative Commission that they had closed the Nagorno-Karabakh issue to themselves for a long time. The purpose of that war was the non-existence of the independent state of the Republic of Armenia," Pashinyan noted, expressing his satisfaction that he was able to achieve the public confession from the President of Belarus.



"I will continue these attempts. There are still people who should say about this publicly," he added.



According to the Prime Minister, attempts against Armenian statehood did not succeed on November 9, 2020, and after that, as well as in May 2021 when the National Assembly and the government were dissolved following their resignation. Such attempts did not succeed in September 2022 and in September 2023.



“They tried such attempts again on May 9, 2024, which did not succeed again and will not succeed again.



With this border delimitation process, we have deprived many people of the opportunity to incite border clashes parallel to May 9, 2024," the Prime Minister said, recalling his conviction voiced in the National Assembly in 2022, that if we manage to preserve Armenian statehood for 1-2 years, then its existence will be guaranteed for the next 50-100 years.



"What I say may seem like an exaggeration, but we have fulfilled 60 percent of that task with this delimitation process," said Pashinyan.