We urge Baku to immediately release Armenian prisoners: Luxembourg parliament speaker
17:56, 22 May 2024
YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. Luxembourg urges Baku to immediately release all prisoners of war and provide comprehensive information on missing persons, Claude Wiseler, President of the Luxembourg Chamber of Deputies, said in the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia.
“We urgently demand that Baku immediately release all prisoners of war and provide comprehensive information on the missing persons. Justice and humanity require the release of these people without delay, and it is a demand that the families get the answers they deserve," he said.
