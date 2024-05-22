No doubt that the delimitation process is legally justified – Prime Minister

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. Before making a decision on the border delimitation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, dozens of discussions were held in the government of the Republic of Armenia in the Security Council and other formats.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during the question-and-answer session with the government at the National Assembly of Armenia.



"Before making a decision on the process of delimitation, dozens of discussions were held in the government of the Republic of Armenia in the Security Council and other formats.



In fact, these decisions and approaches have undergone legal review, to determine whether our decisions are de jure justified. And I have no doubt that these decisions are legally justified, since their legality is recorded by our relevant state institutions, and there simply cannot be any doubt,” Pashinyan said.