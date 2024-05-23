Budapest to host 2025/26 Champions League final

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. The city hosting the final match of the 2025/26 Champions League football season has been announced. The final of the 2025/26 Champions League season will take place in Budapest, the capital of Hungary.

The match will be held in "Puskas Arena", which accommodates more than 67 thousand spectators. The final of the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League season will be hosted by “Besiktas” stadium in Istanbul, and the 2026/27 finals will be hosted by the stadium of the same name in Frankfurt.