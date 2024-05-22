Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-05-24

YEREVAN, 22 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 22 May, USD exchange rate up by 0.13 drams to 388.37 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.02 drams to 420.88 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 4.31 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.55 drams to 494.24 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 97.52 drams to 30308.20 drams. Silver price down by 1.86 drams to 395.01 drams.