AraratBank completes placement of bonds ahead of schedule

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. On March 26 of this year, AraratBank started the regular process of placing bonds. The placement, due to be finalized on June 26 as per the terms of the bond issue, was completed on May 17.

Just as a reminder, the Bank issued 200,000 bonds with a total volume of USD 5 million, nominal value of USD 25, annual coupon yield of 5.75%, and maturity of 48 months.

After the placement, the bonds will be listed on AMX Armenia Securities Exchange.

For complete information on the 27th issue of AraratBank dollar bonds, please follow the link.

AraratBank will continue to issue bonds. Details on new bonds will follow soon.