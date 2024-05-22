Armen Grigoryan details “Crossroads of Peace” project in Doha

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, delivered a speech during the Global Security Forum held in Doha on May 22, in which he paid attention to “The Crossroads of Peace and the Perspective of Regional Interdependence” project and regional interdependence.

Armen Grigoryan presented the details and advantages of the “Crossroads of Peace” project developed by the Armenian government. He spoke about the principles of unblocking communication channels - equality and reciprocity, and emphasized that the unblocked infrastructures must act in accordance with the sovereignty and jurisdiction of the country in which they are located, reported the press service of Armenian Security Council.

Armen Grigoryan presented the positive impact of the project on the creation of a safer and more stable region.