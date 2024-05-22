Guardiola is the best coach in the Premier League

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. The best coach of the completed season of the English Premier League is the head coach of "Manchester City" Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola's Manchester City became the champions of England in the 2023/24 season, winning the title for the 4th year in a row, which is an exceptional record for the English league. No other club has achieved such an achievement yet.

After 38 rounds of the Premier League, "City" have collected 91 points, placing them 2 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal.

Guardiola became Manchester City's head coach in 2016.