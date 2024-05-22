Shant Sargsyan and Manuel Petrosyan win the 8th round of the Sharjah tournament

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. Chess players representing Armenia continue their performances at the Sharjah chess tournament.

In the 8th round of the 7th Sharjah Masters 2024 international tournament in the UAE, Shant Sargsyan and Manuel Petrosyan, among the representatives of Armenia, won, Hayk Martirosyan lost, and Samvel Ter-Sahakyan ended the match with a draw.

Among the representatives of Armenia, Shant Sargsyan, Manuel Petrosyan, and Samvel Ter-Sahakyan have 4.5 points each. The leaders with 6 points are the participants performing under the flag of India, USA and FIDE.

The international tournament in Sharjah is held in the Swiss format and consists of 9 rounds. 88 chess players take part in the Masters tournament.