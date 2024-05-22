Maritime Silk Road culinary culture wows media guests. CHINA DAILY

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS/CHINADAILY. China-based foreign media correspondents, foreign internet influencers and domestic journalists with A Date with China media tour indulged in a banquet themed on Maritime Silk Road from the Song (960-1279) and Yuan (1271-1368) Dynasties on Thursday in Shishi of Quanzhou, East China's Fujian province, acquiring a deeper and more comprehensive understanding of China's Maritime Silk Road culture.

Quanzhou was a crucial starting point and trade hub of ancient Maritime Silk Road that connected coastal Chinese cities with destinations around the world. During the Song (960-1279) and Yuan (1271-1368) dynasties, Quanzhou was the earliest port and city to open to the outside world, attracting merchants from all over the world.

As part of Quanzhou, Shishi inherits the Maritime Silk Road culture and creates a city bustling with diverse and integrated cultures. The local food vividly reflects this rich heritage and the banquet themed on Maritime Silk Road showcases the unique culinary culture of the world maritime trade center during the Song (960-1279) and Yuan (1271-1368) Dynasties.

Navina Heyden, an Internet influencer from Germany and a member of A Date with China media tour, said the banquet was a feast for both the palate and the eyes. "The food is so delicious. I've never seen these dishes before. It's really broadened my horizons," Heyden said.