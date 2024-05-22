IAEA’s Grossi to visit Kaliningrad May 28 to discuss ZNPP

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. The director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, will visit Kaliningrad on May 28 to discuss the situation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) with a Russian interdepartmental delegation, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said, reports Tass.

"In all likelihood another meeting between IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi and members of his team with the Russian interdepartmental delegation under the Rosatom state corporation’s CEO Alexey Likhachev will take place in Kaliningrad in a week, on May 28. The consultations will be devoted entirely to the situation at the Zaporozhye NPP," Ulyanov said.