Armenian, Slovenian foreign ministries address security implications of recent developments

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. Political consultations between the ministries of foreign affairs of Armenia and Slovenia were held in Yerevan on May 21. The Armenian delegation was headed by Samvel Mkrtchyan, Head of the European Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia. The Slovenian delegation was led by Dejan Vladič, Head of the Department for Eastern Europe, the North Caucasus, and Central Asia at the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia.

According to the foreign ministry of Armenia, the parties emphasized the importance of further deepening the political dialogue between Armenia and Slovenia. The possibilities and prospects of realizing the existing potential in fields of bilateral interest were discussed.

According to the source, during the discussions, the parties addressed interaction as part of international organizations, as well as issues related to the dynamically developing Armenia-EU partnership agenda.

The latest international and regional developments and their possible security effects were addressed at the meeting. Samvel Mkrtchyan briefed the participants on the Armenian positions regarding the regulation of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, as well as the "Crossroads of Peace" project developed by the Armenian government.