Azerbaijani FM makes phone call to Iran's acting Foreign Minister

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. On May 21, a phone conversation took place between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Ali Bagheri, who exercises the duties of Foreign Minister of Iran, according to Azerbaijani media reports.



During the telephone conversation, Bayramov expressed his condolences to the government and people of Iran on the tragic death of the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and other passengers killed in a helicopter crash on May 19.



Jeyhun Bayramov underscored Abdollahyan's role in the development of relations between the two countries and the resolution of issues causing disagreements.



During the telephone conversation, thoughts were exchanged on other issues of mutual interest.