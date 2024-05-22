The National Assembly observes minute of silence for Iranian President and staff lost in helicopter crash

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. The National Assembly of Armenia observed a minute of silence in memory of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, and his accompanying staff, who died in a helicopter accident. The Secretary of the National Assembly "Armenia" faction, Artsvik Minasyan, made such a proposal.

As earlier reported, the helicopter carrying President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi crashed during landing in Iran's East Azerbaijan province. The incident occurred as the president was returning from the opening ceremony of a reservoir on the Iran-Azerbaijan border, accompanied by Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other officials. Tragically, none of the occupants survived the crash.

According to the constitution of Iran, in the event of the death of the president, the duties of the president will be temporarily assumed by the first vice president of the country, Mohammad Mokhber, until the elections are held.