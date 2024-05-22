Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   22 May 2024

US offers condolences over death of Iranian president in helicopter crash

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS.  The US on Monday offered its official condolences for the deaths of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and other members of their delegation in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran on Sunday.

"As Iran selects a new president, we reaffirm our support for the Iranian people and their struggle for human rights and fundamental freedoms," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.








