Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 20-05-24

YEREVAN, 20 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 20 May, USD exchange rate up by 0.37 drams to 387.97 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.64 drams to 421.76 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 4.29 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.53 drams to 492.84 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 342.62 drams to 29968.89 drams. Silver price up by 0.47 drams to 370.21 drams.