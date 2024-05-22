Iraq declares mourning for death of Iranian President

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. In Iraq, May 21 has been declared a day of mourning in connection with the death of neighboring Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi in a plane crash," announced the staff of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani in a statement.

In these difficult times, as a sign of support for the Iranian people and authorities... The government of Iraq declares a day of general mourning on Tuesday, the operation of which extends throughout the country," said a statement published on Telegram by the staff.

Earlier, Pakistan, Lebanon, and Syria announced the decision to declare mourning in connection with Raisi's death.

The helicopter carrying President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi on May 19 crashed during landing in Iran's East Azerbaijan province. The incident occurred as the president was returning from the opening ceremony of a reservoir on the Iran-Azerbaijan border, accompanied by Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other officials. Tragically, none of the occupants survived the crash.