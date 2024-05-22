Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   22 May 2024

Ararat Mirzoyan attends international conference on nuclear security in Vienna

Ararat Mirzoyan attends international conference on nuclear security in Vienna

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. At the moment Armenia's Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan is participating in the international conference on nuclear security under the title 'Shaping the Future' in Vienna, this is reported by the Armenian MFA.

It is possible to watch Armenia's Foreign Minister's speech live here.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: contact@armenpress.am