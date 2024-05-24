Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   24 May 2024

Henrikh Mkhitaryan draws international community's attention to the problem of captives held in Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. The former captain of the Armenian national football team and the Inter Milan midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has taken his Instagram to share the news about the extension of the arrest period for the military-political leaders of Nagorno-Karabakh held in Azerbaijan.

