Armenian women's basketball player wins Kazakhstan club championship

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Inga Manucharyan, a player of the national women's basketball team of Armenia, became the winner of the Kazakhstan club championship.

Inga Manucharyan, a player of the Armenian women's national team, participated in the last match of the final series of the Kazakhstan Women's Championship as part of "Turan". "Turan" won 70:62 over "Aktobe" and became the champion of the Kazakhstan championship.

Manucharyan scored 23 points, took possession of the rebounding ball 11 times and made 8 effective passes. 

The Armenian basketball player was also included in the top five players of the championship.








