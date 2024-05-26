Armenian women's basketball player wins Kazakhstan club championship
10:40, 17 May 2024
YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Inga Manucharyan, a player of the national women's basketball team of Armenia, became the winner of the Kazakhstan club championship.
Inga Manucharyan, a player of the Armenian women's national team, participated in the last match of the final series of the Kazakhstan Women's Championship as part of "Turan". "Turan" won 70:62 over "Aktobe" and became the champion of the Kazakhstan championship.
Manucharyan scored 23 points, took possession of the rebounding ball 11 times and made 8 effective passes.
The Armenian basketball player was also included in the top five players of the championship.
