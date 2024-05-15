Uruguay Chamber of Representatives votes to submit draft law on the Armenian Genocide Memorial Day to executive branch

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. The Chamber of Representatives of Uruguay, in addition to voting in favor of the draft law declaring April 24 as "Armenian Genocide Commemoration Day," within the framework of the session held on May 14, also voted in favor of submitting the aforementioned draft law to the government on the same day. This means that after the executive's approval within 10 days, it will be published in the official bulletin and come into force immediately, the Armenian Embassy in Uruguay said in a post on Facebook.

The Chamber of Representatives of Uruguay on May 14 unanimously passed the draft law declaring April 24 as Armenian Genocide Memorial Day in Uruguay, 74 votes in favor by the 74 MPs present.

The passed law specifies that April 24 of each year is designated as the Armenian Genocide Memorial Day for the broadcasting of audiovisual content of Uruguayan radio and open television, for subscribers with the television's own signals and television services.