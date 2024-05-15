Slovak PM in ‘life-threatening condition’ after being shot

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times following a government meeting on Wednesday, reports Politico.

According to his official Facebook account, Fico’s condition is life-threatening and he’s being flown by helicopter to hospital for emergency treatment.

“At the moment he is being transported by helicopter to Banská Bystrica, because it would take too long to get to Bratislava due to the necessity of acute intervention. The next few hours will decide,” said the post.

The attempted assassination on Wednesday followed a government meeting in the town of Handlová, central Slovakia.

Local media reported the premier was shot several times and then rushed away by his security detail into a car.