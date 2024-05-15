Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   15 May 2024

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 15-05-24

YEREVAN, 15 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 15 May, USD exchange rate down by 0.17 drams to 387.52 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.90 drams to 419.49 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 4.25 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.65 drams to 488.39 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 124.86 drams to 29339.21 drams. Silver price up by 3.65 drams to 354.21 drams.








