Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   13 May 2024

Expanded meeting of foreign ministers of Armenia and Malta held in Yerevan

Expanded meeting of foreign ministers of Armenia and Malta held in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia is hosting an expanded meeting between Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and Foreign Minister of Malta Ian Borg, which will be followed by a joint press conference.

This was reported by the press secretary of the Armenian Foreign Ministry Ani Badalyan.

Before the expanded meeting, a private conversation between the ministers took place.

Photos by Hayk Manukyan







youtube

AIM banner Website Ad Banner.jpg (235 KB)

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: contact@armenpress.am