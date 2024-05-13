Expanded meeting of foreign ministers of Armenia and Malta held in Yerevan
11:30, 13 May 2024
YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia is hosting an expanded meeting between Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and Foreign Minister of Malta Ian Borg, which will be followed by a joint press conference.
This was reported by the press secretary of the Armenian Foreign Ministry Ani Badalyan.
Before the expanded meeting, a private conversation between the ministers took place.
