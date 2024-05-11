Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers agreed to continue talks on the open issues

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. On 10-11 May 2024 negotiations were held between Ararat Mirzoyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, and Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

According to the Armenian Foreign Ministry, the Ministers welcomed the progress on delimitation and agreements reached in this regard. The Ministers and their delegations continued discussions on the provisions of the draft bilateral Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The parties agreed to continue negotiations on the open issues where differences still exist.

During the course of the visit, the Ministers met with Murat Nurtleu. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, both separately and in a bilateral format.

Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has expressed appreciation to the Kazakhstan side for hosting the negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.