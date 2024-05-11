Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers continue talks in Almaty
YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will continue the peace treaty negotiations on May 11, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan said.
"Today, the negotiations between the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides are ongoing," the ministry said.
