Discussions continue on providing funds to Armenia from European Peace Facility: EU Ambassador
19:20, 10 May 2024
YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. Discussions continue in the Council of the European Union on providing Armenia with funds from the European Peace Facility, the Head of the EU delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Vassilis Maragos, stated this during a press conference, in response to question regarding the EU's refusal to provide security assistance to Armenia through the European Peace Facility due to Hungary's veto.
The Ambassador also addressed the question whether the EU would make another attempt to initiate a process to support Armenia or consider supporting Armenia through alternative channels.
“During the meeting of the EU Council, we discussed with member states how to support Armenia's resilience, how to meet the needs that Armenia has formulated in the field of security. At that stage, EU member states had agreed to consider two possiilities. Firstly, to provide non-lethal assistance to Armenia through the European Peace Facility, and secondly, to increase the number of members in the EU observation mission.
Vassilis Maragos noted that that they were making progress with the observation mission. “The process of deploying new observers is underway. As for the EU Peace Facility, discussions continue in the council," said the EU Ambassador.
