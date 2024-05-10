Discussions continue on providing funds to Armenia from European Peace Facility: EU Ambassador

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. Discussions continue in the Council of the European Union on providing Armenia with funds from the European Peace Facility, t he Head of the EU delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Vassilis Maragos, stated this during a press conference, in response to question regarding the EU's refusal to provide security assistance to Armenia through the European Peace Facility due to Hungary's veto.

The Ambassador also addressed the question whether the EU would make another attempt to initiate a process to support Armenia or consider supporting Armenia through alternative channels.