YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. President of Azerbaijan "honors" the victory over fascism with one hand and destroys monuments dedicated to that victory with the other, “Geghard” Scientific and Analytical Foundation said in a statement regarding the destruction of monuments dedicated to the heroes of the Great Patriotic War.

“Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva "visited the grave of Hazi Aslanov, a twice hero of the Soviet Union, to mark the 79th anniversary of the victory over fascism," as reported by Azerbaijan's state media.

“The background information accompanying the brief message, tells that "the people of Azerbaijan made a significant contribution to the historic Victory over fascism... with 600,000 sons and daughters sent to the frontline. More than 300,000 of them heroically died in battles. Over 130 representatives of Azerbaijan were awarded the title of Hero of the Soviet Union for their bravery during the war."

“Obviously, Azerbaijan also includes tens of thousands of Armenians who were drafted from Artsakh, including the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Oblast. Notably, Hovhannes Baghramyan and Nelson Stepanyan are among the eight individuals from Soviet Azerbaijan who were awarded the twice Hero of the Soviet Union.

“It is hypocritical that Azerbaijan's leadership claims to 'respect' the memory of those who died fighting against fascism, while at the same time systematically destroying monuments dedicated to the same fighters in Artsakh.

“Here are only a few examples: the monument dedicated to Nelson Stepanyan, who was born in Shushi, was destroyed in Shushi. In the village of Mets Tagher in the Hadrut region, the monument complex dedicated to Marshal of the Soviet Union Armenak Khanperyants, along with his bust and a combat plane, were demolished. In 2024, the bust of Admiral Hovhannes Isakov was destroyed in Stepanakert. These actions themselves are clear examples of fascist and vandalism approach,” the statement by “Geghard” Scientific and Analytical Foundation reads.