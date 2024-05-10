AIM Congress 2024 Wraps Up in Abu Dhabi: Record Attendance, Strategic Partnerships, and Vision for Future Economic Growth

ABU DHABI, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. The 13th edition of AIM Congress (Annual Investment Meeting) concluded with resounding success after three days of dynamic discussions, innovative exhibitions, and fruitful networking sessions at ADNEC. With the support of UAE Industry of Advanced Technology and the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development as lead partners, AIM Congress 2024 convened global investors, entrepreneurs, and policymakers to explore and leverage new opportunities.

Under the theme "Adapting to a Shifting Investment Landscape: Harnessing New Potential for Global Economic Development", AIM Congress 2024 provided a robust platform for delegates to delve into the evolving dynamics of investment across distinctive pillars: FDI, FPI, SMEs, Startups, Future Cities and Digital Economy.

"The resounding success of Annual Investment Meeting is a testament to the UAE's steadfast commitment to fostering a dynamic and inclusive business environment. This event underscores the UAE's position as the preferred business hub for the world, offering unparalleled opportunities for collaboration and growth. The participation of esteemed international organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism), the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA), World Economic Forum, and others highlights the pivotal role AIM Congress plays in contributing to global economic development. Their presence reflects the significance of AIM in facilitating meaningful dialogue, knowledge exchange, and partnership-building initiatives that transcend borders and propel sustainable growth. Together, we can leverage the insights and partnerships forged at AIM Congress 2024 to navigate the complexities of the global economy and build a brighter future for generations to come,” said His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade.

Reflecting the event's significance, 138 high-level dignitaries graced AIM 2024, joining 12,427 visitors hailing from 179 countries. The congress featured a staggering 412 dialogue sessions, offering a comprehensive exploration of investment trends, challenges, and opportunities. With insights from more than 927 speakers, including industry pioneers, policymakers, and thought leaders, AIM Congress 2024 fostered a rich exchange of ideas to drive sustainable economic growth on a global scale.

"As we close AIM Congress 2024, I extend heartfelt appreciation to all participants, speakers, and organizers whose unwavering dedication contributed to the remarkable success of this event. It has been a privilege to witness the vibrant exchange of ideas, insightful presentations, and groundbreaking innovations that have defined these past few days. AIM continues to serve as a pivotal platform, uniting leaders from diverse sectors to address pressing challenges and seize emerging opportunities in business, finance, and governance. From navigating challenges to embracing the latest trends in investments, technology, and innovation, our discussions have illuminated pathways towards a future of sustainable economic development. As we embark on the journey ahead, I am confident that the partnerships formed will fuel economic growth and foster new avenues of prosperity worldwide. Let us remain steadfast in our commitment to collaboration and innovation, as we strive to build a more resilient, sustainable, and inclusive global economy,” said Dawood Al Shezawi, President of AIM Global Foundation and AIM Congress.

In line with AIM's tradition of catalyzing strategic partnerships, AIM 2024 witnessed the signing of 43 memoranda of understanding (MoU) among governmental entities, financial institutions, and private sector firms. These agreements spanned diverse sectors, from finance and technology to healthcare and education, underscoring the role of the congress in fostering cross-border cooperation and investment.

The event also hosted 8,130 B2B meetings, allowing delegates to forge valuable connections, explore potential collaborations, and catalyze business opportunities across diverse sectors and geographies.

Additionally, the congress hosted 3 high-level roundtable meetings, facilitating focused discussions on critical investment themes and strategies. Through these deliberations, participants explored avenues for collaboration and innovation to navigate the complexities of the contemporary investment landscape.

The exhibition segment of AIM Congress 2024 showcased cutting-edge innovations, products, and services from a global array of 352 exhibitors from 71 countries. Through interactive displays and demonstrations, participants gained firsthand insights into the latest advancements shaping the future of various industries. The Investment Destination presentations highlighted burgeoning regions across the globe, while Startups and Unicorns highlighted the future of technology across different fields such as finance, agriculture, medicine, and others.

As AIM Congress 2024 draws to a close, the lasting impact of this year's congress is evident in the relationships cultivated, agreements solidified, and insights exchanged. Looking forward, AIM Congress is poised for an even greater impact in 2025. With a steadfast commitment to sustainable economic development, AIM is committed to elevating the platform, empowering stakeholders to embrace emerging opportunities and navigate the ever-evolving investment landscape with renewed vigor. AIM Congress 2025 promises to be bigger, better, and bolder, as it continues the journey towards shaping a more prosperous and inclusive global economy.