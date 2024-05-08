AIM Global Foundation Embarks Joint Venture Journey with Korean Venture Capital, LB Investment

ABU DHABI, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS: AIM Global Foundation, an independent international organization dedicated to empowering global investment, and LB Investment from Korea, boasting 1 Billion USD Assets Under Management (AUM), have announced their commencement of establishing Joint Venture, along with a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) today at the prestigious AIM Congress 2024 in Abu Dhabi.

The Joint Venture will serve to boost global investment and economic development by synergistically combining both parties’ key capacities in the market. The MOU signifies a pivotal moment in global investment cooperation. Both entities aim to leverage their respective strengths to advance LB Investment's initiatives through the platform provided by AIM Global Foundation.

LB Investment, a renowned venture capital firm with a legacy of fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, boasts an impressive track record in managing assets, with $1 billion worth of Assets Under Management (AUM) as of 2023. Established in 1996, LB Investment has consistently been recognized as one of Korea's premier fund managers, earning accolades such as the A+ grade from the Small and Medium Business Administration (SMBA). With a commitment to excellence and a vision to emerge as Asia's Leading Investment Firm, LB Investment has expanded its footprint globally, with a notable presence in Shanghai since 2007.

At the 2024 AIM Congress in Abu Dhabi from May 7-9, 2024, LB Investment is proudly showcasing a diverse portfolio of startups and companies, Standard Energy (Battery energy), t'order (Food tech), Fitpet(Pet healthcareP, Lablup(AI), Bluezonwide(Cosmetics), NotaAI(AI), ABYSS Company(K-pop contents), and LivsMed(Medical device), representing cutting-edge innovation and disruptive solutions across various industries. The firm's dedication to fostering growth and driving economic transformation underscores its pivotal role as a global investment leader, shaping the future of entrepreneurship and innovation on a global scale.

"A closer cooperation between AIM Global Foundation and LB Investment marks a significant step towards the enhancement of investment promotion strategies and the facilitation of opportunities for productivity and expansion," stated Dawood Al Shezawi, President of AIM Global Foundation.

The agreement emphasizes mutual commitment towards promoting the development of investment promotion agencies in the region and acknowledges the compatibility of their goals.

"This partnership underscores LB Investment's dedication to exploring new avenues for growth and collaboration on a global scale," said Mr Kiho Park, CEO/President of Korea’s LB Investment. "We are confident that this collaboration will yield fruitful outcomes for both parties involved."

Both parties have committed to promoting each other's initiatives through various channels, and actively engaging their respective networks to participate in joint activities.

"As we embark on this journey of collaboration, our shared vision is to establish a global community where challenges are addressed collaboratively and inclusively," affirmed Dawood Al Shezawi, President of AIM Global Foundation.

The partnership between AIM Global Foundation and LB Investment sets the stage for a new era of collaboration in the global investment landscape, with a focus on fostering innovation, integration, and strategic investment to drive positive social, environmental, and economic impacts on a global scale.

About AIM Global Foundation

AIM Global Foundation is an independent international organization committed to empowering global investment by boosting effective promotion strategies and facilitating opportunities for productivity and expansion. AIM Global Foundation serves as a partner in building a brighter investment future and nurturing lasting foundations on a global scale, promoting growth and prosperity that positively impact social, environmental, and economic challenges.

About LB Investment

LB Investment is a leading investment firm from Korea with S1 billion Assets Under Management, which was founded by LG Group in 1996 and later spinned off to LB Investment. Committed to fostering global collaboration and driving innovation, LB Investment aims to explore new opportunities for growth and development on a global scale.