Gallup Poll Shows 63% of Working Bulgarians Satisfied with Their Jobs

YEREVAN, 7 MAY, ARMENPRESS/BTA. About 63% of working Bulgarians are satisfied with their jobs, 12% are dissatisfied, and 22% stand somewhere in-between, shows a survey conducted by the Gallup International polling agency, which was published on Tuesday. The job satisfaction level in Bulgaria is close to the world's average but lower than the EU average, according to the survey.

The End of Year study by the Gallup International Association was carried out in 45 countries of the world. A total of 46,138 respondents were interviewed worldwide. Between October and December 2023, approximately 1,000 people were interviewed in each country face to face, by telephone or online. The margin of error is +/- 3-5%, and the confidence interval is 95%.

The last few years have seen a decline in job satisfaction. In 2018, some 70% of Bulgarian respondents said they were satisfied with their jobs.

As for income, the current wave of Gallup polling shows that 46% of working people in Bulgaria are "mainly satisfied" with their wages, and 32% are "mainly dissatisfied". Another 21% are "neither mainly satisfied nor mainly dissatisfied".

According to this indicator, attitudes in Bulgaria are also close to the world' average level, far from the extreme negativism registered in some African countries and India, but not overly enthusiastic. They are also close to the EU average.

Around 21% of Bulgarians believe that artificial intelligence creates more opportunities, and 38% see more problems. One Bulgarian in three does not feel informed well enough to express an opinion.

