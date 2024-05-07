AIM Congress 2024 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS/WAM. AIM Congress 2024, a premier global investment platform, kicked off today in Abu Dhabi under the theme "Adapting to a Shifting Investment Landscape: Harnessing New Potential for Global Economic Development".

Set to take place until 9th May, AIM Congress 2024 boasts an impressive lineup of participants, including over 100 ministers, city mayors and central bank governors; 900 speakers; 11 global stock markets; 50 unicorn companies; and more than 12,000 delegates representing 175 countries worldwide. They will participate in 27 joint events organised in cooperation with more than 330 local, regional, and international partners.

AIM Congress is an initiative of the AIM Global Foundation and is organised with the support of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.

The current edition of the summit, held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), offers numerous opportunities for investors, businessmen, and investment companies from around the world to network and explore specialised investment projects across various sectors, featuring 450 dialogue sessions and seven high-level roundtable meetings.

Wide participation in the Congress underscores the UAE's prominent status on the global investment stage and highlights the ease of doing business within the country. This reaffirms the UAE as a prime investment hub for international investors seeking avenues for sustainable growth, expansion, and prosperity.