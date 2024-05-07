Armenia moves towards its sovereignty, which is indisputable - PM

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government does not agree to others making decisions for it, and in this regard, the Republic of Armenia is advancing towards its sovereignty, said Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, referring to the issue of shifting away from Russia and developing relations with the European Union.

"After our sovereignty is registered, we will determine, within the framework of our sovereignty, with whom and what kind of relations we will have. We make decisions in the process of developing those relationships," emphasized the Prime Minister.

"And we should have relations with everyone. The foundation of our relations should be our sovereignty," added Pashinyan, emphasizing that the Armenian people have found their place and have nowhere else to go. The PM expressed his belief that it is a very strange and somewhat disrespectful approach when one becomes surprised and even upset that Armenia is developing and deepening relations with the European Union.

"And why shouldn't it be deepened? Does anyone consult us when deepens relations in directions where we see potential problems, which we perceive to be at the expense of our interests? When we ask why, the answer is: “We are a sovereign state.” We are also a sovereign state. We are ready to engage in consultation, discussion, dialogue, but there is no regime to get permission, because we are a sovereign state," emphasized Pashinyan, highlighting the importance of building relations with everyone from the perspective of sovereignty.