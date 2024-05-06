SEE Holding & The Sustainable City Join 2024 AIM Congress as Sustainability Partners

ABU DHABI, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. SEE Holding, the UAE’s first sustainably focused global holding group, and the mastermind behind The Sustainable City, proudly announces its collaboration with the 13th edition of the AIM Congress as the Sustainability Partner.

The Annual Investment Meeting (AIM Congress), scheduled from May 7th to May 9th, 2024, in Abu Dhabi, UAE, serves as a premier global platform for investment strategies, economic development initiatives, and sustainable practices. This year's theme, "Adapting to a Shifting Investment Landscape: Harnessing New Potential for Global Economic Development," underscores the urgent need for innovative solutions to propel sustainable growth in an ever-evolving world economy.

AIM Congress has emerged as a beacon of transformative ideas, bringing together thought leaders, policymakers, investors, entrepreneurs, and experts to explore opportunities, foster collaborations, and address pressing global challenges. The participation of The Sustainable City as the Sustainability Partner exemplifies a shared commitment towards building a greener, more resilient future.

The world is intensifying its fight for sustainability, recognizing the urgent need to curb greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate the impacts of climate change. In the Gulf Cooperation Countries (GCC), the construction sector alone contributes approximately 17% of GHG emissions, highlighting the critical role of sustainable urban development in reducing environmental impact.

Amidst challenges such as extreme temperatures exceeding 40°C for 4 to 5 months annually, innovative solutions are imperative. SEE Holding is leveraging more than two decades of sustainability knowledge and expertise in creating social, environmental, and economic impact. The Sustainable City in Dubai achieves a remarkable 78% reduction in residents' emissions footprint, along with a 40% decrease in water usage and an 89% diversion of waste from landfills. The 'live-work-thrive' community not only surpasses its emissions targets but has also consistently been rated as the happiest community in the GCC, providing a working model for future cities and spearheading a net-zero emissions future.

The SEE Holding group includes companies such as Diamond Developers, City Solar, and Tadweer, alongside other sustainability-focused companies dedicated to designing, investing in, and building sustainable infrastructure and cities to advance the UN 2050 net zero emissions targets. Currently, SEE Holding is developing three new sustainable cities in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Muscat, which will expand its real estate population capacity to over 23,000 people.

The 2024 AIM Congress, with support from of the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development as lead partner, is hosting 150+ high-level dignitaries, 1,000+ speakers, 450 dialogue sessions, 50+ unicorns, and more than 12,000 delegates representing 175 countries worldwide. The event will also host 27 joint events organized in cooperation with 330+ international and global partners.