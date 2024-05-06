Russia's Putin to hold bilateral meeting with Pashinyan on May 8- Kremlin representative

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on May 8, the Russian president’s aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Monday.



He said the meeting will take place after the anniversary meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on May 8. It will be followed by a dinner for the leaders of the CIS countries.



"The bilateral communication is expected to be very substantive. Recently problematic issues have accumulated in the relations between Russia and Armenia, which we expect to be openly discussed between the leaders," Ushakov told reporters.

"Recently, contacts between our countries at various levels have noticeably decreased. Criticism has been addressed both to Russia and to the CSTO,” Ushakov stated.



Addressing the issues related to the CSTO, Ushakov reminded that Yerevan had de facto frozen its participation in the organization, although it had not yet withdrawn from it. According to the Kremlin representative, at the same time, Armenia does not participate in CSTO joint military exercises and intends to refrain from financing them.



The aide to the Russian president highlighted the development of dialogue with the West by Armenia, including the consideration of options for joining the European Union, and the revitalization of relations with NATO among the accumulated issues that, according to him, require discussion between the leaders of the two countries.