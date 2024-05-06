Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   6 May 2024

Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers to meet in Almaty on May 10

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. As agreed earlier, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Azerbaijan will meet for negotiations in Almaty, Kazakhstan on May 10.

This was announced by Ani Badalyan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.








