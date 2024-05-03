The 44-day war served as a profound lesson for me - Prosecutor General

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. Prosecutor General Anna Vardapetyan stated in the National Assembly that two proceedings were launched in Armenia concerning the Azerbaijani aggression during the 44-day war, along with another proceeding regarding the forced displacement of individuals from Nagorno-Karabakh.

"The proceedings I mentioned are not open to public discussion because they are subject to secrecy regulations. Additionally, the actions concerning specific individuals involved are not to be disclosed. However, the 44-day war served as a profound lesson for me, both as a citizen of Armenia and later as the chief prosecutor," stated Vardapetyan.

The Prosecutor General noted that she drew several conclusions from those lessons.

“First of all, we are currently undergoing significant personnel and professional reforms within the military prosecutor's office. We are increasing the number of military prosecutors and enhancing their professionalism so that the military prosecutor's office does not become subservient to particular interests but can instead consistently monitor proceedings with the perspective of an impartial observer.

Also, from a preventative standpoint, the military prosecutor's office regularly conducts visits to military units, which I personally attend. The purpose of these visits is not to intimidate but to convey that every action carries consequences. Our aim within the army is not only to address the consequences but to prevent and deter military personnel from engaging in criminal behavior due to interpersonal relationships.

In addition, we file numerous petitions. Personally, I communicate with the Minister of Defense regarding every corruption case," stated Vardapetyan.