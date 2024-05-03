Petros Petoyan appointed as new head of the Kentron administrative district
YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Yerevan Tigran Avinyan has appointed Petros Petoyan as new head of the Kentron administrative district, the Mayor's spokesperson, Hayk Kostanyan, said in a post on his Facebook page.
Samvel Ghukasyan has been appointed acting head of the Yerevan Municipality Department of Urban Development and Land Management.
- 19:27 Armenia, Malta Foreign Ministers discuss OSCE activities and regional issues
- 17:39 Cameron says Kyiv can use British weapons inside Russia, Kremlin reacts
- 17:06 BTA. Bulgaria Climbs 12 Notches in World Press Freedom Index
- 17:01 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 03-05-24
- 17:00 Asian Stocks - 03-05-24
- 15:45 China launches moon probe to retrieve samples from moon's far side for the first time in history
- 15:18 The 44-day war served as a profound lesson for me - Prosecutor General
- 14:56 UK begins negotiations with Ukraine on a 100-year partnership
- 14:53 General Director of Ucom gave a lecture at the French University in Armenia
- 14:04 Trinidad and Tobago recognizes State of Palestine
- 12:40 U.S. and Japan allocate over $3 billion for developing hypersonic weapons interceptor
- 12:05 China develops Xinjiang into BRI hub
- 12:04 Petros Petoyan appointed as new head of the Kentron administrative district
- 11:23 Semi-Finals of Futsal Champions League kick off in Yerevan
- 11:13 Russian forces are operating at same base as US troops in Niger - CNN
- 10:50 Over 2,000 people arrested at U.S. campus protests
- 10:28 Macron, Kishida agreed to strengthen military cooperation
- 10:12 Yerevan will receive 171 new buses and 15 new trolleybuses
- 09:36 European Stocks - 02-05-24
- 09:34 US stocks up - 02-05-24
- 09:33 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 02-05-24
- 09:31 Oil Prices - 02-05-24
- 05.02-20:45 Turkey halts trade with Israel, Israel's FM accuses Erdogan of violations
- 05.02-20:06 Turkey halts all trade with Israel - Bloomberg
- 05.02-20:02 Iran FM, envoy to Lebanon discuss Tehran-Beirut ties
16:33, 04.29.2024
2659 views Blinken, Turkish FM meet in Riyadh amid Gaza efforts
15:28, 04.26.2024
2306 views Armenia and Italy discuss military cooperation
18:19, 04.26.2024
2096 views 28 border posts installed on Armenia-Azerbaijan border
21:01, 04.29.2024
1981 views Armenian MP touches upon the necessity of a military agreement between Armenia and Iran
13:22, 04.27.2024
1980 views Post installed on the border is the cornerstone of Armenia's territorial integrity - Prime Minister