Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   3 May 2024

Petros Petoyan appointed as new head of the Kentron administrative district

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Yerevan Tigran Avinyan has appointed Petros Petoyan as new head of the Kentron administrative district, the Mayor's spokesperson, Hayk Kostanyan, said in a post on his Facebook page.

Samvel Ghukasyan has been  appointed acting head of the Yerevan Municipality Department of Urban Development and Land Management.








Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: contact@armenpress.am