Turkey halts trade with Israel, Israel's FM accuses Erdogan of violations

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has criticized Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for obstructing Israel's exports and imports, adding that the country's government will take steps to "create alternatives for trade with Turkey."

"Erdogan is breaking agreements by blocking ports for Israeli imports and exports. This is how a dictator behaves, disregarding the interests of the Turkish people and businessmen, and ignoring international trade agreements," the minister said in a post on X.

Previously, it was reported that Turkey decided to suspend all trade relations with Israel.