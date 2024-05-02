Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   2 May 2024

Turkey halts all trade with Israel - Bloomberg

Turkey halts all trade with Israel - Bloomberg

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. Turkey stopped all trade with Israel as of Thursday, Bloomberg News reported citing two Turkish officials familiar with the matter.

Last month, Turkey restricted exports to Israel because of the war in Gaza.








youtube

AIM banner Website Ad Banner.jpg (235 KB)

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: contact@armenpress.am