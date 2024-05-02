Armenian Foreign Minister, Ukrainian counterpart hold telephone conversation

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on May 2 had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

According to the readout issued by the foreign ministry of the Republic of Armenia, the interlocutors discussed issues related to the agenda of bilateral relations and political dialogue.

According to the source, the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Ukraine also addressed regional issues.

Emphasizing the efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus, Ararat Mirzoyan highlighted the unconditional respect for the principle of territorial integrity in the process of border delimitation, which includes regulating relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Foreign Minister underscored the importance of commitment to the Alma-Ata Declaration and the positions expressed by international partners, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.