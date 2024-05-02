Clear agreement established on sequence of border delimitation steps -Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MAY 1, ARMENPRESS. There is a clear agreement regarding the sequence of border delimitation steps, said the Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in an interview with Public Television responding to the question about whether there is an agreement and in which sectors delimitation is planned after the Tavush sector.

“First, the issue of handing over border protection in these delimited sections to the bilateral Border Guards will be resolved.

Secondly, by July 1, the commissions will adopt, verify and agree on the regulations for the joint work of the commissions. If I am mistaken about the date, I ask for your forgiveness.

"Moreover, this is a preliminary period of border delimitation. It is very important for the regulation to be a manual of practical work, where the experience gained during this period will also be expressed, which is a very important detail. After this, the regulation will go through internal approval procedures," the Prime Minister said.

According to Nikol Pashinyan, afterwards, the commissions should meet and agree on the order of the delimitation process, deciding in which sectors they will carry out the next phase of delimitation.

Regarding the Tavush sector, the Prime Minister once again drew the public's attention to the narrative used against Armenia on international platforms, emphasizing that in the case of these four villages or in the four delimiting sectors, we are dealing with settlements.

"This is an important detail. It includes areas where there are settlements under the control of the titular country and areas where there are no settlements under the control of the titular country. In other words, the titular country is acknowledged in the border area which is considered legitimate but not under its direct control," Pashinyan said.