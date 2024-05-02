We don’t want to be a part of a mechanism that does not work -Armenian Foreign Minister on CSTO membership

YEREVAN, 30 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. Armenia's Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, in an interview with Al-Jazeera said that the mechanisms of the Collective Security Treaty Organization must function effectively and Armenia does not want to be part of a non-working mechanism.

''You know that during a recent couple of years, there were several incursions into the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia, and we are a member of CSTO: Collective Security Treaty Organization, the mission of which is to protect the sovereign territories and the borders of the member states. So when we had these invasions we did not see proper action from the Organization in which we are. And we should also remember that the CSTO is also a political-military alliance which, as I said, is called to protect the borders of the member states. The absence of a proper reaction raised several questions in Armenian society, and we don’t want to be a part of a mechanism that does not work. We are still a member of the CSTO, but we should work on making sure that all the mechanisms which are prescribed work, and there is a need for that,'' the Foreign Minister said.