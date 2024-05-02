Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 30-04-24

YEREVAN, 30 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 30 April, USD exchange rate up by 0.19 drams to 388.00 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.59 drams to 416.21 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 4.16 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.66 drams to 486.55 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 104.82 drams to 29109.84 drams. Silver price down by 2.89 drams to 341.55 drams.