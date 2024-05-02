Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   2 May 2024

Secretary General of the Council of Europe welcomes the start of the delimitation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Secretary General of the Council of Europe welcomes the start of the delimitation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. The Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić welcomed the start of the border delimitation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Burić said in a post on her X microblog.

“I welcome the recent agreement between Armenia & Azerbaijan on the process of delimitation based on the Alma-Ata Declaration of 1991”, she said.








