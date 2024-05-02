TikTok ban in EU is ‘not excluded,’ says von der Leyen

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hinted that banning TikTok in the European Union is an option, during a debate on Monday in Maastricht, featuring parties' lead candidates for the bloc's 2024 election, POLITICO reports.

"It is not excluded," von der Leyen said, after the moderator referred to the United States, where TikTok faces a national ban.

She immediately added that the Commission was "the very first institution worldwide to ban TikTok on our corporate phones. "

"We know exactly the danger of TikTok," POLITICO quotes her as saying.

TikTok faces a ban in the US. Chinese parent company ByteDance has roughly nine months to sell TikTok, or the app will be banned from American app stores.